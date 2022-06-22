Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,252.21

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,252.21 ($15.34) and traded as low as GBX 1,037 ($12.70). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 1,051 ($12.87), with a volume of 247,762 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAFE. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,423 ($17.43) price target on shares of Safestore in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Safestore from GBX 970 ($11.88) to GBX 1,280 ($15.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Get Safestore alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,149.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,252.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.25.

In related news, insider Delphine Mousseau acquired 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,060 ($12.98) per share, with a total value of £4,770 ($5,842.72).

About Safestore (LON:SAFE)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.