Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $102.74

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.74 and traded as high as $103.15. Safran shares last traded at $100.88, with a volume of 8,588 shares.
About Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRF)
