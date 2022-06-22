Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SALM stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $62.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.50 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Salem Media Group by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 49,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

