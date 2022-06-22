Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $375,337.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,567,643.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $386,262.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.34, for a total value of $387,182.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $413,034.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $434,240.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $425,408.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total value of $420,095.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $374,555.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.40, for a total value of $375,820.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.28, for a total value of $366,344.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total value of $365,631.00.

CRM stock traded up $3.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.83. 6,614,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,936,963. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.83. The firm has a market cap of $166.00 billion, a PE ratio of 161.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,488,053,000 after purchasing an additional 433,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after buying an additional 564,493 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after buying an additional 669,616 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

