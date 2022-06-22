Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. OTR Global cut shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.50.

NYSE:CRM opened at $165.08 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $164.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,009.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,918,241 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,684,212.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,540 shares of company stock worth $19,728,253. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.