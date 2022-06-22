Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.1% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,017 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 47.8% in the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.6% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,446 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 12.0% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,090 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.50.

NYSE:CRM opened at $165.08 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $164.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,009.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,918,241 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,684,212.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,540 shares of company stock worth $19,728,253. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

