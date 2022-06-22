Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.76. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52-week low of $46.49 and a 52-week high of $59.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Salisbury Bancorp shares are going to split before the market opens on Friday, July 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 1st.

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.11). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $36,484.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAL. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 192,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 23.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salisbury Bancorp (Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.