Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €31.60 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) received a €31.60 ($33.26) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($48.42) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.60 ($30.11) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €43.00 ($45.26) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($46.32) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.89) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at €28.74 ($30.25) on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €22.78 ($23.98) and a 1 year high of €48.76 ($51.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is €37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.81.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

