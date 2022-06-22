Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
SZGPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Salzgitter from €41.50 ($43.68) to €43.00 ($45.26) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Salzgitter from €35.00 ($36.84) to €42.00 ($44.21) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Salzgitter from €30.00 ($31.58) to €28.60 ($30.11) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.52.
SZGPY stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16.
Salzgitter Company Profile (Get Rating)
Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.
