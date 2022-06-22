Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SZGPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Salzgitter from €41.50 ($43.68) to €43.00 ($45.26) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Salzgitter from €35.00 ($36.84) to €42.00 ($44.21) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Salzgitter from €30.00 ($31.58) to €28.60 ($30.11) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.52.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

SZGPY stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16.

Salzgitter ( OTCMKTS:SZGPY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salzgitter will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salzgitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.