Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Samsung Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.
Shares of SSNLF stock opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89. Samsung Electronics has a 1-year low of $57.75 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.75.
About Samsung Electronics (Get Rating)
Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.
