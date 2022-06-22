Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Samsung Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Samsung Electronics alerts:

Shares of SSNLF stock opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89. Samsung Electronics has a 1-year low of $57.75 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.75.

Samsung Electronics ( OTCMKTS:SSNLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.56 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Samsung Electronics will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Samsung Electronics (Get Rating)

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Samsung Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsung Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.