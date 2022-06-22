San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.11

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as high as C$0.12. San Lorenzo Gold shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$5.84 million and a P/E ratio of -5.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11.
San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile (CVE:SLG)
