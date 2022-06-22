Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.61.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAND. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAND opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.89.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $35.37 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

