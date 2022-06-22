Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) Trading 1.4% Higher

Sangoma Technologies Co. (TSE:STC – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.28 and last traded at C$10.65. 28,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 27,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STC. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Cormark cut their target price on Sangoma Technologies to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.75. The stock has a market cap of C$228.33 million and a P/E ratio of -13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.24.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

