Sara Bay Financial Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.70.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $6,840,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total value of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,410 shares of company stock worth $10,704,843 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $494.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $562.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $589.50. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $455.71 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

