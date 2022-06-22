Sara Bay Financial Buys New Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 205,084 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,000. Pure Storage comprises approximately 2.9% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial owned approximately 0.07% of Pure Storage at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 9.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $1,042,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.08.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.05.

Pure Storage Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.