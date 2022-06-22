Sara Bay Financial Grows Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Seagate Technology comprises 0.5% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,715,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $70.11 and a 1-year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.03). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

