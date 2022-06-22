Sara Bay Financial Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.4% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $88.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.64. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

