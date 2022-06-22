Sara Bay Financial Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International comprises about 0.9% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company cut Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($233.68) to €214.00 ($225.26) in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

NYSE CCI opened at $161.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.00. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at $14,072,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.