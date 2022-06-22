Sara Bay Financial Has $554,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sara Bay Financial lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,717 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Walmart were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $123.08 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $337.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.60.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

