Sara Bay Financial Has $554,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sara Bay Financial lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,717 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Walmart were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,922 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.5% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 6,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.3% during the first quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.6% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock opened at $123.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.