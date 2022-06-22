Sara Bay Financial Has $7.13 Million Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Sara Bay Financial decreased its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. NV5 Global comprises approximately 2.8% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sara Bay Financial owned about 0.35% of NV5 Global worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 65.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,183,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,490,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NVEE opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.40 and a 52 week high of $141.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.62.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 6.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NV5 Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

