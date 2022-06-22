Sara Bay Financial Has $992,000 Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Sara Bay Financial cut its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Jabil makes up about 0.4% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Jabil were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,857,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.50%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

