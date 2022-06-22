Sara Bay Financial Has $992,000 Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Sara Bay Financial trimmed its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Jabil comprises about 0.4% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Jabil were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after acquiring an additional 23,544 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 57,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.06.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.50%.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

