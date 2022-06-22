Sara Bay Financial Increases Stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the period. DLocal accounts for about 1.1% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sara Bay Financial owned 0.06% of DLocal worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in DLocal by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,022,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,636,000 after buying an additional 4,452,581 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DLocal by 769.1% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,389,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,655,000 after buying an additional 3,884,265 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in DLocal by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,709,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,449,000 after buying an additional 1,489,882 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DLocal by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,671,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,336,000 after buying an additional 1,488,814 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in DLocal by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

DLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.09.

DLO stock opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.89. DLocal Limited has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). DLocal had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.56 million. The business’s revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

