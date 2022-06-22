Sara Bay Financial Lowers Stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Sara Bay Financial decreased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Helios Technologies accounts for approximately 36.8% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sara Bay Financial owned 3.57% of Helios Technologies worth $92,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,623,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,762,000 after purchasing an additional 123,555 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Helios Technologies by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 584,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,499,000 after purchasing an additional 109,853 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Helios Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 405,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Helios Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,829,000 after purchasing an additional 14,453 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Helios Technologies by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $62.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.88 and a 52-week high of $114.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $240.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLIO shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

