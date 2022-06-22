Sara Bay Financial Lowers Stock Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Sara Bay Financial lessened its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Helios Technologies comprises 36.8% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sara Bay Financial owned 3.57% of Helios Technologies worth $92,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 46.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 266.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $62.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.88 and a 52-week high of $114.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $240.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

HLIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

