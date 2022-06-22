Sara Bay Financial Purchases 1,464 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Ranpak comprises 2.2% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial owned approximately 0.34% of Ranpak worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ranpak by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 30,530,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,351,000 after purchasing an additional 553,985 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ranpak by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,825,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,748 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Ranpak by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,544,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,030,000 after acquiring an additional 239,397 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Ranpak by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 931,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,987,000 after acquiring an additional 38,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Ranpak by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 866,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,575,000 after acquiring an additional 554,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 29,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $330,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,464.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PACK opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.83 million. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PACK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

