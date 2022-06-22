Sara Bay Financial Purchases 155 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $2,403,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 22,117.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,581,000 after purchasing an additional 748,903 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 25.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,300,000 after purchasing an additional 406,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $124,934.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $6,840,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,843. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $494.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $199.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $589.50. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.71 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.70.

Broadcom Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.