Sara Bay Financial Purchases 626 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,321 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $60.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.88 and a 200 day moving average of $69.19. The stock has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.801 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

BNS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. CIBC lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.74.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.