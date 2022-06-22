Sara Bay Financial Raises Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology makes up 0.5% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STX. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.32.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $70.11 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.58 and a 200-day moving average of $95.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.03). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

