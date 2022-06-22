Sara Bay Financial Raises Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,321 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,079,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,538 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,634,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,159,000 after buying an additional 1,610,943 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,702,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,531,000 after buying an additional 1,376,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,078,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,832,000 after buying an additional 75,731 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BNS opened at $60.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.88 and a 200 day moving average of $69.19. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $74.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.801 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

BNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.74.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

