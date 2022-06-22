Sara Bay Financial Reduces Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sara Bay Financial decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up 0.4% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,080,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,459,000 after buying an additional 966,619 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,118,000 after buying an additional 683,547 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2,546.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 660,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,625,000 after buying an additional 635,285 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 127.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 953,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,060,000 after buying an additional 535,074 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

NYSE ADM opened at $78.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

