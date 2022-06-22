Sara Bay Financial Sells 102 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sara Bay Financial decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,968 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.87.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,698 shares of company stock valued at $9,181,081. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $159.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $431.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.00 and a 200-day moving average of $240.04. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.97 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

