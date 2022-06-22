Sara Bay Financial Sells 1,143 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sara Bay Financial decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for 0.4% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 904.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $78.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.16 and its 200 day moving average is $80.53.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

