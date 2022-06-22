Sara Bay Financial Sells 2,783 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sara Bay Financial lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,341 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.46. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $36.60 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The company has a market cap of $152.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.24.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

