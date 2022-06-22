Sara Bay Financial Sells 350 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Sara Bay Financial lowered its position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. NV5 Global makes up approximately 2.8% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sara Bay Financial owned approximately 0.35% of NV5 Global worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 65.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,183,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,490,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVEE opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.40 and a fifty-two week high of $141.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.38 and its 200 day moving average is $120.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

