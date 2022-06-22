Sara Bay Financial Sells 503 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sara Bay Financial decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,022 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 38,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW stock opened at $172.38 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.14 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.04.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.94.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.