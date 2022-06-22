Sara Bay Financial Sells 564 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sara Bay Financial lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,237 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 0.4% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $477,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 25.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,808 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $32,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $103,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $103.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $182.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.22 and a 200 day moving average of $121.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.24 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

