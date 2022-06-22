Sara Bay Financial Sells 725 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sara Bay Financial decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $186.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.23 and a 200-day moving average of $219.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

