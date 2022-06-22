Sara Bay Financial Sells 75 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sara Bay Financial decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 3.7% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after buying an additional 1,664,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,835,000 after buying an additional 652,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,158,032,000 after buying an additional 336,690 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 933,957.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after buying an additional 3,801,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $374.66 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $405.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.85.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.56.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

