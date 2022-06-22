Sara Bay Financial Sells 75 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sara Bay Financial decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 3.7% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 933,957.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after buying an additional 3,801,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after buying an additional 1,664,393 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1,157.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $773,970,000 after buying an additional 1,107,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,835,000 after buying an additional 652,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $374.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $405.52 and a 200-day moving average of $491.85. The firm has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

