Sara Bay Financial Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sara Bay Financial lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,341 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.6% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Intel by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.24.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $152.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

