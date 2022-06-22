Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at HSBC

Research analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SARTF. Berenberg Bank raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SARTF opened at $340.00 on Wednesday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $292.00 and a 52-week high of $947.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $342.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SARTF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.25. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Research analysts predict that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

