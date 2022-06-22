Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Now Covered by HSBC

Equities research analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.00.

Shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech stock opened at $288.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.29. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 12 month low of $282.50 and a 12 month high of $653.00.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

