Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $550.00.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SDMHF shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SDMHF opened at $288.69 on Wednesday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 52 week low of $282.50 and a 52 week high of $653.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $329.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.29.
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.
