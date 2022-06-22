Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $96.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:STSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $995,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,769,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after buying an additional 53,787 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

