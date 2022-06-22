Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Trading Down 3.2%

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) traded down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.13. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Savaria from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38.
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.
