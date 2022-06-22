Savior LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Savior LLC grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,872 shares during the quarter. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF makes up about 6.7% of Savior LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Savior LLC owned 2.12% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $9,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYLD. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

SYLD traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.29. 8,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,098. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.00. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75.

