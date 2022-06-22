Savior LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Savior LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,667 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 52,666 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up about 5.5% of Savior LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Savior LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $7,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,993,395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,489,000 after buying an additional 522,533 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 906,271 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after acquiring an additional 278,037 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 57.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,744 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,915 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 250.2% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 82,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,874,263.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,756,356. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About Cleveland-Cliffs (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.