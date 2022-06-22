Savior LLC Buys 1,592 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Savior LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Savior LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMQQ. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 16,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.59. The stock had a trading volume of 621 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,527. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.37. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $64.32.

